Ermanos to close on North Fourth Avenue

Ermanos, a staple of modern cuisine, beer and craft cocktails on North Fourth Avenue, announced on Facebook Monday that it will be closing for good this week.

Its last day of service will be Saturday, Feb. 22, said an announcement on the restaurant's Facebook page.

"If you are able to visit us in our last week, we'd love to have your support," the announcement said. "It has taken a village to sustain us, and every gesture in these final days means the world."

It continued, "To say goodbye is an incredible heartbreak - letting go of the dream we built that allowed all of us to come together. We are blessed to have had your support which brought us great joy and meaningful opportunities to grow, adapt, and contribute, always to better serve you."

Ermanos was the brainchild of brothers Mark and Eric Erman, who built-out the restaurant in the old home of Arroyo Design, at 224 N. Fourth Ave., and opened in 2015.

In addition to its healthy selection of craft beers and food, the restaurant also sported a hidden cocktail bar, called Portal Cocktails, with a program that changed seasonally.

Eric Erman sent the following statement to KGUN 9:

"This place has been more than a business. There have been many moments shared, friendships forged, last calls, and candlelit conversations, but most of all we're proud of the community we've created. We poured our hearts into this place with passion, allowing it to pulse with life, so seeing this chapter close is a heartbreak like no other.

"It tested our resilience as we aimed to stay true to our values in hard times, embracing the ever-changing tide of the industry."