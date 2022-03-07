Ephraim Canyon Flood Project receives federal funding

NOGALES, Ariz. — Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva recently announced that over $8.6 million dollars in federal funding will go towards the Ephraim Canyon Flood Project, which will construct and develop a detention basin in Nogales, Arizona between I-19 and the Mariposa Port of Entry (POE), in Santa Cruz County.

The project’s goal is to protect vital infrastructure including the International Outfall Interceptor (IOI) Sewer Line, state and railroad lines, a major local natural gas and water line, a considerable section of the produce sector in Nogales, as well as several critical infrastructure locations such as gas stations, fire stations, the Arizona Department of Public Safety buildings, public and private schools.

The project will also help decrease the flow of water and reduce scour and erosion in the Nogales Wash and Potrero Creek, which are compromising the IOI's structural integrity.

The proposed three phased project is intended to be the first of three basins developed inside the city of Nogales to reduce flooding and potential damage to property and infrastructure.

Experts say it would resolve recurring and historic flood damage to more than 250 individual structures including residential, businesses and a local elementary downstream of the project area.

----

