Environmentalists lose bid to halt uranium mine in Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled against environmental groups and a tribe in their bid to keep a uranium mine south of the Grand Canyon from operating.

The Canyon Mine near the national park's South Rim entrance has been on standby for nearly 20 years.

The company that owns it is waiting for uranium prices to rebound before opening it.

Still, environmental groups and the Havasupai Tribe sought to prevent that from happening.

They argued the U.S. Forest Service failed to consider the environmental and cultural costs of extracting uranium ore when it reviewed the company's mining claims.