Environmentalists file 3rd lawsuit over Trump wall plans

HOUSTON - Environmental groups have filed another lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's use of waivers to speed up construction of a border wall, this time in Texas.



Three groups sued the Department of Homeland Security on Thursday, a week after the agency waived environmental laws along a roughly 25-mile (40-kilometer) stretch of border in the Rio Grande Valley, which is the southernmost point of Texas.



Lawsuits have been filed to try to stop construction in California and New Mexico. So far, no judges have stopped DHS from moving forward with construction, though a federal appeals court in California heard arguments in that case in August.



Advocates say the government's plans for Texas would threaten wildlife and unnecessarily damage animal sanctuaries.

