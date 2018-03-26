Enjoy windy, cooler weather for now

TUCSON, Ariz. - West winds will pick up between 10 and 20 mph Monday afternoon, bringing highs down to the low 70s, then upper 60s by Tuesday.

Windy Monday, 60s Tuesday, then 80s by Thursday.

Light showers possible across Cochise county early Monday, then light snow showers possible over the White Mountains through Tuesday.

This cool down will be short-lived. Highs will rebound back to the mid 70s Wednesday, 80s Thursday, and near 90 by Saturday.