Enjoy a car-free afternoon this Saturday during 'Cyclovia'

TUCSON, Ariz. - This weekend in Tucson, a celebration of car-free streets.

Cyclovia event is Saturday, April 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is bike-focused and will involve residential street closures to vehicle traffic.

This year's route winds through Barrio San Antonio and Rincon Heights, before ending in Sam Hughes.

Cyclovia is a Spanish term that describes the closure of streets to cars, a place anyone can bike, walk, skate and participate in fun, free activities.

The founder, Gil Peñalosa, has organized similar events in more than 200 cities across the world. He spoke Thursday night about his non-profit, 8-80 Cities.

"If you create a great city for an 8-year-old and an 80-year-old, you will create a successful city for all people,” Peñalosa said in a news release.

In Columbia, they do this every weekend.Check out a video on their Cyclovia: