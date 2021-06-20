Engineering the perfect father-daughter bond

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For most people the Houghton Road overpass will soon be another road to drive on, but for Jeremy and Kailey Moore, it was where they were able to share a special moment.

Jeremy works with Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) as an engineer. He and his daughter, Kailey, are always talking about the different projects he is working on.

Jeremy and Kailey drive by the overpass every day on the way to school.

"My daughter is always asking questions and showing interest in what's going on out here," Jeremy said.

After that, he had the idea to take her to the site when they would pour the concrete for the new bridge.

"When I told her that, her eyes got really wide, she got really excited, and she said dad let's go," Jeremy said.

The two spent the night working on the bridge.

"It was pretty fun, it was a new experience," Kailey said. "I've always been interested in math, science, engineering."

As for Jeremy, he enjoyed the time he got to spend with his daughter and says there will be more moments like these in the future.