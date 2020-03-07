Empire High School teacher awarded 'Teacher Of The Year 2019-2020'

TUCSON, Ariz. — An Empire High School teacher was awarded teacher of the year 2019-2020.

Hilary Stacey is a chemistry teacher at Empire HS.

She uses humor to help teach the complex subject.

She told KGUN9 she was influenced by her own high school chemistry teacher.

Stacey's goal is to make science fun.

Teacher of the year Hilary Stacey said "just trying to be a better teacher everyday, we have new science standards in the state of Arizona and I've been leading the district in trying to train science teachers to teach to the new standards and new ways of teaching, to make students better scientists."

Stacey was honored Friday at a ceremony at the Jim Click Hall of Champions.