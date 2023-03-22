Empire High School Ensemble Choir to sing on stage with Foreigner

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Empire High School's Ensemble Choir will be performing at a concert with 'Foreigner' on their 'Greatest Hits Tour'.

The news came after the school's choir won a competition hosted by a Tucson radio station.

The high school choir put together a performance in just a week, rehearsing on Wednesday and Thursday, and submitting their video on Friday.

Bradley Breen is a senior at Empire. He said he is excited to sing on stage, but he's also happy to see the music program get a spotlight—something he hopes will bring more support for local music programs.

Empire High's ensemble choir will perform on stage at Foreigner's concert on April 3rd at the Tucson Convention Center.

