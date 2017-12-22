Emma & Liam most popular baby names for 2nd year

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Emma and Liam are the most popular baby names in Arizona for 2017. This is the second year in a row those two names have taken the top honor.

The Arizona Department of Health Services released the list of most popular names today.

Isabella, Olivia, Sophia, and Mia round out the top five names for baby girls.

And Noah, Sebastian, Alexander, and Daniel top the boys' list.

The Department of Health Services puts together this list each year based on birth certificates filed throughout the year.

Girls:

Emma Isabella Olivia Sophia Mia Ava Emily Evelyn Amelia Charlotte Scarlett Victoria Sofia Penelope Abigail Camila Harper Mila Aria Luna Elizabeth Madison Avery Ximena Lily Elena Addison Zoey Ella Grace Natalie Aurora Genesis Riley Layla Violet Aaliyah Paisley Brooklyn Lillian Melanie Samantha Chloe Quinn Ellie Arianna Aubrey Allison Savannah Valentina Zoe Kinsley Audrey Leilani Hannah Hazel Maya Alexa Ariana Stella Lucy Nora Leah Gianna Kennedy Nevaeh Bella Delilah Natalia Alice Claire Ruby Brielle Eliana Jade Hailey Emilia Everly Liliana Serenity Naomi Athena Madelyn Maria Sarah Gabriella Jocelyn Willow Anna Kaylee Ariel Daleyza Eleanor Cora Adeline Isabelle Sadie Rylee Arya Ivy

Boys: