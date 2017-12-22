Emma & Liam most popular baby names for 2nd year

Fair
TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Emma and Liam are the most popular baby names in Arizona for 2017. This is the second year in a row those two names have taken the top honor.
The Arizona Department of Health Services released the list of most popular names today.
Isabella, Olivia, Sophia, and Mia round out the top five names for baby girls.
And Noah, Sebastian, Alexander, and Daniel top the boys' list.
The Department of Health Services puts together this list each year based on birth certificates filed throughout the year.
Girls: