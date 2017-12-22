Emma & Liam most popular baby names for 2nd year

Brooke Long
5:42 PM, Dec 21, 2017

Emma and Liam are the most popular baby names in Arizona for 2017. This is the second year in a row those two names have taken the top honor.

KGUN 9 On Your Side

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Emma and Liam are the most popular baby names in Arizona for 2017. This is the second year in a row those two names have taken the top honor. 

The Arizona Department of Health Services released the list of most popular names today. 

Isabella, Olivia, Sophia, and Mia round out the top five names for baby girls.

And Noah, Sebastian, Alexander, and Daniel top the boys' list. 

The Department of Health Services puts together this list each year based on birth certificates filed throughout the year. 

Girls:

  1. Emma
  2. Isabella
  3. Olivia
  4. Sophia
  5. Mia
  6. Ava
  7. Emily
  8. Evelyn
  9. Amelia
  10. Charlotte
  11. Scarlett
  12. Victoria
  13. Sofia
  14. Penelope
  15. Abigail
  16. Camila
  17. Harper
  18. Mila
  19. Aria
  20. Luna
  21. Elizabeth
  22. Madison
  23. Avery
  24. Ximena
  25. Lily
  26. Elena
  27. Addison
  28. Zoey
  29. Ella
  30. Grace
  31. Natalie
  32. Aurora
  33. Genesis
  34. Riley
  35. Layla
  36. Violet
  37. Aaliyah
  38. Paisley
  39. Brooklyn
  40. Lillian
  41. Melanie
  42. Samantha
  43. Chloe
  44. Quinn
  45. Ellie
  46. Arianna
  47. Aubrey
  48. Allison
  49. Savannah
  50. Valentina
  51. Zoe
  52. Kinsley
  53. Audrey
  54. Leilani
  55. Hannah
  56. Hazel
  57. Maya
  58. Alexa
  59. Ariana
  60. Stella
  61. Lucy
  62. Nora
  63. Leah
  64. Gianna
  65. Kennedy
  66. Nevaeh
  67. Bella
  68. Delilah
  69. Natalia
  70. Alice
  71. Claire
  72. Ruby
  73. Brielle
  74. Eliana
  75. Jade
  76. Hailey
  77. Emilia
  78. Everly
  79. Liliana
  80. Serenity
  81. Naomi
  82. Athena
  83. Madelyn
  84. Maria
  85. Sarah
  86. Gabriella
  87. Jocelyn
  88. Willow
  89. Anna
  90. Kaylee
  91. Ariel
  92. Daleyza
  93. Eleanor
  94. Cora
  95. Adeline
  96. Isabelle
  97. Sadie
  98. Rylee
  99. Arya
  100. Ivy
Boys:
  1. Liam
  2. Noah
  3. Sebastian
  4. Alexander
  5. Daniel
  6. Oliver
  7. Julian
  8. Benjamin
  9. Logan
  10. Elijah
  11. Ethan
  12. Michael
  13. Aiden
  14. James
  15. Mateo
  16. Jacob
  17. Santiago
  18. Isaac
  19. Luke
  20. Mason
  21. Adrian
  22. Angel
  23. Joseph
  24. Lucas
  25. Matthew
  26. Wyatt
  27. Isaiah
  28. Jackson
  29. Gabriel
  30. William
  31. Jayden
  32. David
  33. Samuel
  34. Christopher
  35. Jose
  36. Ezekiel
  37. Jonathan
  38. Henry
  39. Dylan
  40. Luis
  41. Anthony
  42. Lincoln
  43. Jesus
  44. Andrew
  45. Carter
  46. Christian
  47. Xavier
  48. Aaron
  49. Eli
  50. Ezra
  51. Joshua
  52. Levi
  53. Dominic
  54. Elias
  55. Grayson
  56. Asher
  57. Caleb
  58. Nathan
  59. Josiah
  60. Ian
  61. Owen
  62. Hunter
  63. Jack
  64. Jaxon
  65. John 
  66. Ryan
  67. Leonardo
  68. Damian
  69. Carlos
  70. Easton
  71. Juan
  72. Leo
  73. Jeremiah
  74. Adam
  75. Landon
  76. Robert
  77. Hudson
  78. Carson
  79. Diego
  80. Nathaniel
  81. Charles
  82. Theodore
  83. Miguel
  84. Adriel
  85. Giovanni
  86. Maverick
  87. Evan
  88. Brayden
  89. Connor
  90. Jordan
  91. Austin
  92. Thomas
  93. Ayden
  94. Francisco
  95. Axel
  96. Emiliano
  97. Jameson
  98. Abel
  99. Alejandro
  100. Gael

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top