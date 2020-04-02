Menu

Emergency ruling allows districts to decide if seniors will graduate

Posted: 10:35 PM, Apr 01, 2020
Updated: 2020-04-02 01:35:28-04
New ruling by AZ board of education allows districts to decide if seniors met the minimum requirement to graduate before school closures began.

TUCSON, Ariz. — An emergency ruling on high school graduation could affect seniors across the state.

Districts can now decide whether seniors will get their diplomas despite school closures.

The state board of education approved that ruling Wednesday.

The board says seniors should not be denied a diploma or credit because they lost instruction time during the COVID-19 crisis.

Nogales superintendent, Fernando Parra, said his seniors had already been working on a year end goal so it won't be hard to make adjustments.

"We have a graduation requirement for students to do a senior project," Parra said. "That is part of the district graduation requirement besides the student getting their credits."

The ruling allows districts to decide whether a student met the minimum academic requirements to graduate before the school closures.

