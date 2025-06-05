Watch Now
UPDATE: Burger King fire on Eastside began in cooking area, expanded into vents

Athena Kehoe
UPDATE 9:47 a.m.:

According to a social media post from Tucson Fire, crews were dispatched to the Burger King fire at 7:30 a.m.

The fire was in the hood above the grill, the post said. The building had already been evacuated when Engine 9 arrived. Crews reported seeing light smoke coming from the roof, the post said.

Crews accessed the roof and put out the fire. It was under control by 7:52 a.m., the post said.

The fire began near the cooking area and extended into the vents, the post said. Damage was minimal and no injuries were reported.

Emergency crews responded to a fire at the Burger King, 10 N. Wilmot Road, just north of East Broadway, Thursday morning.

KGUN 9's Athena Kehoe reported seeing five ambulances, two Southwest Gas vehicles, and a fire investigation truck at the scene.

Stay with kgun9.com for more details.

