Eloy Police Dept.: Officer shoots, wounds man during chase

ELOY, Ariz. (AP) — The Eloy Police Department says one of its officers shot and wounded a man during a foot chase after the officer responded to a reported domestic violence incident.

According to a department statement, the incident occurred Wednesday night and the man was taken to a hospital for treatment. His identity and details about his injuries weren’t released. According to the department, the officer had arrived at a residence and was trying to contact the man when he began running away.

The department didn’t say what prompted the officer to fire but said the officer wasn't injured. His identity wasn't released. The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

