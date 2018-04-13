Eloy intersection to close for interchange work

Brooke Long
6:26 PM, Apr 12, 2018
Arizona Department of Transportation

ELOY, Ariz. - Traffic on SR-87 headed toward and away from I-10 will reroute to Sunshine Boulevard from April 13 - 17.

It is part of a project to create a new SR-87/I-10 interchange.

The intersection of Milligan Road and SR 87 will close early Friday morning and open again at 5 a.m. on April 17.

The rebuilt intersection is part of improvements that will include a new six-lane freeway, a new interchange, improvements to SR 87 and a dust-detection zone.

Work is scheduled to be complete in fall 2019.

