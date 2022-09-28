Electrical fire destroys Benson restaurant

BENSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Another Benson restaurant has closed its doors following a fire that broke out over the weekend.

The Benson Fire Department responded to a call about Ty's Family Restaurant on fire just after 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. It was determined that the fire started in the attic, which caused the roof to eventually collapse.

Multiple agencies from nearby communities were called in to help respond.

"We got some sort of a knock down on the fire and then the roof collapsed. That kept us from going any further into the building. From that point, we just extended the ladder," said Benson Fire Chief Keith Spangler.

Spangler said the fire appeared to be related to an electrical issue and no one was in the building at the time of the fire.

This is the second restaurant fire in Benson in the last year.