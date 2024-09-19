WATCH LIVE: Issue debate on Prop 314 and immigration enforcement

Arizona Senator John Kavanagh will argue in favor of the measure, while Arizona Representative Analise Ortiz will argue against the measure.

Moderators will be Rafael Carranza and Steve Goldstein according .

The debate will start at 6:00 p.m.

The measure, HCR 2060, was introduced to the Arizona House of Representatives on February 14. It passed the House on February 22 by a 31-28 vote.

The measure was then amended in the Arizona State Senate and passed the Senate on May 22 by 16-13. The measure passed the House again by 31-29 on June 4.

The measure addresses immigration at the border and local and state responses to illegal immigration. The prop would allow state and local police to arrest immigrants who crossed the border anywhere but a port of entry.

It would also make the sale of fentanyl a Class 2 felony if the person knowingly sells the drug and it results in the death of another person.