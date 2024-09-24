Watch Now
WATCH LIVE: Arizona Clean Elections CD 7 candidate Q & A

In lieu of a debate with incumbent Rep. Raul Grijalva, the Arizona Clean Elections Commission is airing a one-on-one discussion
KGUN 9
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission, in partnership with the Arizona Media Association, is continuing its debate series leading up to election day.

This afternoon, KGUN 9 will livestream a one-on-one candidate discussion with Daniel Butierez, who is challenging incumbent Democrat Raul Grijalva for the Congressional District 7 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Rep. Grijalva has declined the invitation to participate in the debate.

Find the full schedule of Arizona Clean Elections debates at azmedia.org/2024-arizona-debates.

