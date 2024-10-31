Walz to visit Tucson, Flagstaff on Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Harris campaign has confirmed that vice presidential candidate Tim Walz will visit Tucson on Saturday, after a trip to Flagstaff earlier in the day.

"Walz will visit Arizona to drive enthusiasm and encourage Arizonans to vote in the final three days of the election," a campaign official said.

This will be the vice [presidential candidate's fifth visit to Arizona since being named the candidate. It's his first visit to Flagstaff.

The governor of Minnesota will attend Get Out The Vote events.