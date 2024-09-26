Sen. Kelly to visit border with Harris on Friday

Watch Now
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Senator Mark Kelly announced he is visiting the border with Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday, the senator said in an appearance on MSNBC on Thursday.

Sources told Scripps News that the Vice President is planning a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border during her swing through Arizona on Friday.

The campiagn has yet to confirm the specific details of the visit.

KGUN will have all the latest coverage from the vice president's visit on Friday.

