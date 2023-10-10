Watch Now
Tuesday, Oct. 10: Deadline to register to vote in City of Tucson general election

Ballots will be mailed this week
Locations are open for early in-person voting in Pima County.
Posted at 3:09 PM, Oct 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-10 18:09:27-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — City of Tucson general election ballots will be hitting the mail starting Wednesday. Today—Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 11:59 p.m.—is the final day to register to vote.

Registration is available online through the Pima County Recorder's Office: recorder.pima.gov/Register.

All city residents will be able to vote in the mayoral election. KGUN 9 will be airing profiles this week for the four candidates for mayor:

  • Regina Romero (D)
  • Janet 'JL' Wittenbraker (R)
  • Arthur Kerschen (L)
  • Ed Ackerley (I)

Residents in Wards 1, 2 and 4 will vote on Councilmembers.
Voters can expect ballots in their mail starting this week. The recommended date to mail ballots back in is Tuesday, Oct. 31. Voters can also find ballot drop-off locations at the City of Tucson website.

