Election-day voting underway in Arizona race

Polls are open for a special primary election in Arizona's 8th Congressional District in metro Phoenix.



Voters will be choosing nominees to replace former Rep. Trent Franks, a Republican who resigned last year amid allegations of sexual misconduct.



The heavily Republican district includes suburbs such as Peoria and Sun City.



A dozen candidates are running in the Republican primary. Two Democrats are seeking their party's nomination, hoping for a longshot win in the April 27 general election.



Election officials say nearly 100,000 early ballots were counted as of Monday, including over 65,000 Republicans and over 34,000 Democrats.



Results will start to be released an hour after the polls close at 7 p.m.