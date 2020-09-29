El Rio Health offers free mammogram screenings during month of October

TUCSON, Ariz. — Since October is Breast Cancer Awareness month El Rio Health will be offering free mammogram screenings for uninsured women.

The screenings will be provided at three of their health centers, according to El Rio Health. Qualifying patients will need to be uninsured, over 40 years of age, no current breast-related issues and must have not had a mammogram in the past year.

Typically, El Rio Health conducts approximately 5,600 screenings per year, but since the pandemic they have seen a decrease in screenings.

“We worry that with the pandemic, many may have postponed important lifesaving screenings like mammograms and other needed care. Our “Care Can’t Wait” message reminds people to catch up on important immunizations, screenings such as mammograms, and other needed care,” CEO of El Rio Health Nancy Johnson said in a statement.

The community has another resource to receive help with the support from Hope Matters Breast Cancer Foundation, Quilt for A Cause, Inc,, and Roche Molecular Solutions.

Those who are looking to get a screening are asked to make an appointment, by calling 520-670-3909 and schedule on the following days:



Wednesday, October 7th

Wednesday, October 14th

Wednesday, October 21st

Wednesday, October 28th

Below are the three locations El Rio will be offering screenings:



Congress Health Center (839 W. Congress St.)

Cherrybell Health Center (1230 S. Cherrybell Stravenue)

Southeast Health Center (6950 E. Golf Links Rd.)

For more information about El Rio Health, click here.