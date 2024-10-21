El Rio acquires property on Northside for its 15th location

El Rio Health will soon have a fifteenth location in the old Tucson Heart Hospital at 4888 N. Stone Ave.

At 95,000 square feet, the health center will care for an estimated 24,000 people annually, according to a news release issued by El Rio Health.

“The growing needs in this area of our city are high and we have worked over the last several years on how and where to expand our services. We are excited for this opportunity to better serve Tucsonans and greatly appreciate the community support we receive.” said Clinton Kuntz, DBH, El Rio Health Chief Executive Officer, in the news release.

El Rio Foundation plans to launch a campaign in early 2025 to raise funds for the expansion project.

An opening date is expected in 2026.