Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

El Mirage police shoot man after a traffic stop altercation

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Associated Press
Siren Generic
Posted at 6:32 AM, Nov 23, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-23 08:32:18-05

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in El Mirage say an officer shot and wounded a man after he was nearly run down during a traffic stop.

They say Theron William Rood suffered a gunshot wound to the right arm and left leg. He was transported to a hospital for treatment and then released into police custody and was jailed on suspicion of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and endangerment charges.

Police say officers were conducting the stop around 11:30 p.m. Saturday when a vehicle approached them from the opposite direction. One policeman contacted the vehicle’s driver but he allegedly became argumentative and drove his car forward toward the direction of the other officer on the initial traffic stop.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

STREAMING 24/7