El Mirage police shoot man after a traffic stop altercation

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in El Mirage say an officer shot and wounded a man after he was nearly run down during a traffic stop.

They say Theron William Rood suffered a gunshot wound to the right arm and left leg. He was transported to a hospital for treatment and then released into police custody and was jailed on suspicion of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and endangerment charges.

Police say officers were conducting the stop around 11:30 p.m. Saturday when a vehicle approached them from the opposite direction. One policeman contacted the vehicle’s driver but he allegedly became argumentative and drove his car forward toward the direction of the other officer on the initial traffic stop.

