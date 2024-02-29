El Guero Canelo founder Contreras in intensive care

A spokesperson for El Guero Canelo, LLC, has confirmed that Daniel Contreras, founder and face of the popular Sonoran hot dog chain, is in intensive care at an undisclosed hospital.

Contreras is in stable condition, according to the spokesperson.

Contreras opened his first hot dog stand in Tucson in 1993. His company is in the process of building a new El Guero Canelo building next to where his original location now sits at 5201 S. 12th Ave. The original structure will be torn down to make way for a parking lot.

Contreras recently lowered prices on some of his menu items to make them more affordable for families.

He told KGUN 9 in an interview last week that he was hoping to retire in the near future.

"I'm alive," he said. "I might as well enjoy the rest of my life."