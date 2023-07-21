Watch Now
El Casino Ballroom seeks photos, video ahead of its 75th anniversary

El Casino Ballroom wants your memories of the event space ahead of its 75th anniversary.
Posted at 8:59 AM, Jul 21, 2023
Over the last 75 years, El Casino Ballroom has hosted countless concerts, weddings, quinceañeras, fundraisers and other large-scale community events on Tucson's south side.

Now the event space, at 437 E. 26th St., is looking to the community to help Tucson remember the good times.

The ballroom's owners are putting together a virtual photo and video gallery to coincide with its upcoming 75th anniversary celebration on Sept. 9 and 10.

If you have memories of El Casino and would like to share them, you can email any images or video to elcasinoballroom47@gmail.com.

