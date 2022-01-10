Eight-time author and Arizona expert kicks off 2022 with visit to Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A collection of photos capture Arizona's stunning landscape through the perspective of travel writer and author, Roger Naylor.

"I just ramble around the state and write about what I find. It's a pleasure," said Naylor.

Naylor is starting off 2022 with a trip to Tucson. He set out on hikes along the Linda Vista, Yetman, Tanque Verde Falls, Rock Wren, Loma Verde and Painted Hills tails.

"It's some of the best hiking in Arizona, of course. Classic Sonoran desert, ringed by mountains, slashed by canyons. That's the Arizona experience in a nutshell. That incredible diversity right outside your door. You can have any kind of adventure you want," said Naylor.

Telling people about those adventures is what Naylor does best. He hikes, on average, 1,000 miles each year. He is a freelance writer for newspapers, magazines, websites, visitor's guides and even authored eight books all about the Grand Canyon state.

"Everybody in Arizona lives within 15 minutes of a hiking trail. Now, I live in a small town, Cottonwood, so it's even closer for me. For people in Tucson, Phoenix and Scottsdale, you can drop me off at any house there and I can get to a hiking trail in a matter of minutes," said Naylor.

Naylor advocates for Arizonans to take advantage of their own backyard and said there is no better time to start than now.

"Everything I write is designed to make you play hooky. Call in sick, go for a hike, skip out on that afternoon meeting, go for a bike ride, ignore those weekend chores, take a road trip. We live in the most beautiful state in the country. Do everything you can to get out and see it at every opportunity," said Naylor.

To follow along with Naylor's adventures around Arizona, visit his Twitter, Facebook and website.

