Eight migrants arrested after running away from Border Patrol agents

US Customs and Border Protection
Posted at 2:18 PM, Mar 02, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A group of migrants were caught after trying to run away from Border Patrol agents, according to Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.

On Thursday, Feb. 23, Ajo Station agents tried to stop a vehicle near Gila Bend.

A total of eight migrants were arrested, along with the driver who will be facing charges for human smuggling, says Modlin.

