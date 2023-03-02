Eight migrants arrested after running away from Border Patrol agents

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A group of migrants were caught after trying to run away from Border Patrol agents, according to Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.

On Thursday, Feb. 23, Ajo Station agents tried to stop a vehicle near Gila Bend.

A total of eight migrants were arrested, along with the driver who will be facing charges for human smuggling, says Modlin.

2/23: Suspected migrants attempted to flee from an #SUV during a vehicle stop by Ajo Station agents near Gila Bend, AZ.



Eight migrants along with the driver, a lawful permanent resident from Mexico, were apprehended. He currently faces prosecution for smuggling. #HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/obGxyaTQKj — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) March 2, 2023