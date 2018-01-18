Egg prices up; ham, cheese, bread prices down in Arizona

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - If you like eggs for breakfast, get ready to pay more.

The latest survey by the Arizona Farm Bureau Federation says shoppers will pay 35 percent more for a dozen eggs, as compared to January 2017.

Experts say the price hike is usually linked to the number of hens laying eggs.

The bureau says prices for ham, cheese and bread are lower than they were a year ago. Deli ham costs on average $3.61 per pound, about 42 cents less than last year. Cheese is down 10 cents per pound, and a loaf of white bread is six cents cheaper.