Egg-citing Easter deals: What to expect from prices this year

TUCSON, ARIZ. (KGUN) — This year, Easter is celebrated on April 20. That means it is just a few weeks away, and stores are setting up for Easter.

"Easter tends to be a really last-minute holiday," said Scott Olson, Store Manager at Walmart.

I went to the Walmart located at 7150 E Speedway Blvd and the Fry's at 11350 W Tangerine Rd in Marana.

Both stores sell a dozen plastic confetti eggs for basically the same price: at Walmart, they're $1.98, and at Fry's, they're $1.99 member price.

Pre-made Easter baskets are also pretty similar between the two stores; they have options ranging from $10-20 baskets.

Fry's currently has a 33% off sale on Easter-related candies. For example, a 3.5 oz Lindt Gold Easter Bunny is currently on sale for $4.99, but with a member card and digital coupon, that can bring the price down to $3.34. At Walmart, 140 pieces of candy bags will cost $14.96. Walmart also has a 10-pack of Peeps on sale for $1.47.

The biggest difference between the two stores was the price of bamboo baskets. At Walmart, you can expect to get one for $3.84. At Fry's, you will pay $9.09 as a member.

Athena Kehoe Walmart Easter basket

Athena Kehoe Easter baskets at Fry's

Sheila Kressler-Crowley is the Associate Director at the Terry J. Lundgren Center for Retailing at the University of Arizona. She says most times, consumers tend to go overboard with holiday shopping. She recommends getting your kids something you know they want.

"They go crazy for those little things that you usually say no to in the grocery store." She also explains reusing whatever you can for next year to save some money. "That little plastic grass doesn't go away. So keep it, save it, reuse it, put something special in there."

Russell Peace is the Fry's District Manager of Tucson and says, “being able to really make that one-stop shop for every customer is really important to us. Easter being a big one, there are so many colors, variations, and styles.”

Olson explains, "it's part of our responsibility in the community to have our customers be able to come in here and trust that we're gonna have the best prices on the items they have, so they have the best possible time with their families."

After Easter, both Walmart and Fry's confirmed there will be sales on Easter-related items that are still in stock.