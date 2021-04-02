Eegee's serving up 'Beary Down' flavor for Final Four game at two locations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — To celebrate the Arizona women's basketball program's Final Four game Friday night, Eegee's is serving up a spirited flavor to cheer on the team.

The local chain is selling its "Beary Down" flavor at its Speedway & Tucson and Speedway & 6th locations.

"Load up on Beary down while you cheer for them tonight. Good luck cats," Eegee's said in a tweet to the team.