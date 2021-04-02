Eegee's serving up 'Beary Down' flavor for Final Four game at two locations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — To celebrate the Arizona women's basketball program's Final Four game Friday night, Eegee's is serving up a spirited flavor to cheer on the team.
The local chain is selling its "Beary Down" flavor at its Speedway & Tucson and Speedway & 6th locations.
"Load up on Beary down while you cheer for them tonight. Good luck cats," Eegee's said in a tweet to the team.
In honor of @arizonawbasketball making it to the final four, we are releasing Beary Down in two of our stores. Our Speedway & Tucson location and our Speedway & 6th location.— eegees (@eegees) April 2, 2021
Load up on Beary down while you cheer for them tonight. Good luck cats. 🐻👇 pic.twitter.com/0WrDsM0Hsd