Eegee's hosts haunted drive-thru Oct. 16

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With spooky season upon us, Eegee's is hosting a haunted drive-thru for its customers Saturday.

Customers will get a drive-thru experience like no other with thrill-seekers that include goblins, ghosts, and ghouls. Additionally, customers can grab a treat — Eegee’s flavor of the month — Scary Berry.

The haunted drive-thru will be at one location, Eegee’s, 2510 E Speedway Boulevard Oct. 16 from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

For more information, visit here.

