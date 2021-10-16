Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Eegee's hosts haunted drive-thru Oct. 16

Drive-thru from 7 p.m. - 9p.m.
Posted at 5:37 PM, Oct 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-15 20:37:18-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With spooky season upon us, Eegee's is hosting a haunted drive-thru for its customers Saturday.

Customers will get a drive-thru experience like no other with thrill-seekers that include goblins, ghosts, and ghouls. Additionally, customers can grab a treat — Eegee’s flavor of the month — Scary Berry.

The haunted drive-thru will be at one location, Eegee’s, 2510 E Speedway Boulevard Oct. 16 from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

For more information, visit here.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month!

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month!