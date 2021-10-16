Eegee's hosts haunted drive-thru Oct. 16

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With spooky season upon us, Eegee's is hosting a haunted drive-thru for its customers Saturday.
Customers will get a drive-thru experience like no other with thrill-seekers that include goblins, ghosts, and ghouls. Additionally, customers can grab a treat — Eegee’s flavor of the month — Scary Berry.
The haunted drive-thru will be at one location, Eegee’s, 2510 E Speedway Boulevard Oct. 16 from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.
For more information, visit here.
