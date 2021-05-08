Eegee's hosting job fair Saturday to hire for new location

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Are you in need of a job and love Eegee's? You're in luck!

Eegee's is hosting a job fair Saturday to hire for their new location at the Tucson Spectrum.

The job fair is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 4765 S. Landing Center Drive.

Those interested in attending are asked to call or text 520-330-0018 to set up an interview or if you have any questions. You must be 18 years or older to be eligible for a position.

Anyone who is unable to attend the job fair can fill out an application online.