Eegee's donates total of $120,000, split equally between three Tucson charities

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Eegee's, a Tucson-based restaurant chain, is donating a total of $120,000 to Meals of Southern Arizona, TMC for Children, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona. The money will be split equally between the charities, so each one will receive $40,000.

The money comes from eegee's Coupon Book sales. Every year, the chain donates 100% of Coupon Book proceeds to Southern Arizona charities.

eegee’s will present the money to the three charities on September 8 at 2 p.m. at its Irvington location: 4765 S. Landing Center Dr. Tucson, AZ 85714. CEO, Ron Petty, and VP of Marketing, Jessica Wegener-Beyer, will conduct the presentation.

----

