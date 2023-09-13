Eegee's closes second location, with plans to close a third

A second Eegee's location, this time at 2470 N. Campbell Ave., closed its doors on Tuesday, just weeks after the popular Tucson sandwich chain shuttered its shop at North Kolb Road and East Broadway.

A third location, at 1105 S. Craycroft Road, is slated to close on Tuesday, Sept. 19, according to Eegee's spokesperson Tina Ernle.

"As we execute our strategic plan to position our brand for future growth, we made the decision earlier this year to close three eegee’s restaurants in Tucson in Qtr. 3," Ernle said in a statement. "While it’s never easy saying goodbye to a neighborhood, we identified these restaurants because of the proximity to other locations."

Ernle said in the statement that all of the employees from the affected stores "will have the opportunity to continue working at Eegee's."

"Retention for our people has been and remains our key priority," Ernle said.

