Eegees announces the return of watermelon for month of July

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson in July can only mean one thing - watermelon eegees are back!

Throughout the month, Tucsonans can cool off with the tasty frozen treat at any of the restaurants in town.

Eegees revealed the return of the fan-favorite flavor in a tweet Thursday.

The best part of July is… Watermelon is back! Hello Summer! Also pick up a sticker of the month available at all locations #takeiteasy



Special thanks to @hotelmccoy for the collab! 🔥🍉 pic.twitter.com/amuaAuuLPC — eegees (@eegees) July 1, 2021

KGUN9's Pat Parris spoke with the Tucson chain earlier this year. In that interview, it revealed that it has thrived in the past year despite the pandemic.

The company has plans to open five restaurants in the Valley — two locations in Gilbert, plus individual locations in Mesa, Phoenix, and Scottsdale beginning in the second quarter of 2021.