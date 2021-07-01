Watch
Eegees announces the return of watermelon for month of July

Photo Courtesy: Eegees
Eegees (1).png
Posted at 10:36 AM, Jul 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-01 13:36:02-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson in July can only mean one thing - watermelon eegees are back!

Throughout the month, Tucsonans can cool off with the tasty frozen treat at any of the restaurants in town.

Eegees revealed the return of the fan-favorite flavor in a tweet Thursday.

KGUN9's Pat Parris spoke with the Tucson chain earlier this year. In that interview, it revealed that it has thrived in the past year despite the pandemic.

Banner year for Eegee's despite pandemic

The company has plans to open five restaurants in the Valley — two locations in Gilbert, plus individual locations in Mesa, Phoenix, and Scottsdale beginning in the second quarter of 2021.

