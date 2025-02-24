Educating people on the realities of eating disorders

TUCSON, ARIZ. (KGUN) — This week is Eating Disorders Awareness Week. It is meant to educate people on the realities of eating disorders and connect people to resources that might need it.

Eating disorders impact both your physical and mental health, according to Mayo Clinic.

“We see eating disorders in all body sizes, all ages, all genders, all sexual orientation, ethnic background… it doesn’t discriminate," said Lisa MacDonald. She is a Nutrition Services Manager at the University of Arizona.

Athena Kehoe Campus Health is located on U of A's campus.

She explains the earlier you can intervene in an eating disorder, the better.

“Taking that brave step to be a little vulnerable, and also that awareness of early intervention being key, especially if we can nip it before it becomes a full-blown eating disorder," MacDonald said.

The U of A conducted a Health and Wellness Survey in 2024. It generated results from 4,567 undergraduate students. Some of its key findings were that 61% of students reported that their body weight impacts the way they feel about themselves.

“42% of our students are saying they’re comparing their food, their body, their exercise to what they’re seeing on social media, and it’s having a negative effect on their well-being," MacDonald noted from the survey.

There are numerous resources offered for students at the U of A if they would like to attend any events or speak to a nutritionist themselves.

MacDonald also says this week is so important because it’s a reminder that there is nothing to feel ashamed about if you want to get help.

The National Eating Disorders Association has information on their website. If you're looking for a local treatment provider, you can search here.