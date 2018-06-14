Eat a Burrito, Support Families of Fallen Officers

There's a way you can donate to a good cause, and all you have to do is eat a burrito from Chipotle.

All Arizona Chipotle restaurants will donate 50 percent of sales to the 100 Club of Arizona on Thursday, June 14, from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The organization helps support public safety officers with proper safety gear, scholarships for their family members, and immediate financial assistance to their families in the event they are injured or killed in the line of duty.

To help donate, customers simply need to mention the fundraiser to the cashier (or show the flyer on their phone) before paying.