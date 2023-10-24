Watch Now
TPD issues photo of truck suspected of hitting, killing cyclist on Eastside

Tucson Police Department
Posted at 11:20 AM, Oct 24, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police have issued an image of the truck that struck and killed prominent cyclist John Clayton Timbers last week.

Timbers was hit by the vehicle while riding his bike in the 5600 block of East Grant Road, east of North Craycroft Road on Oct. 17.

While blurry, the image appears to show a 2008-2021 Nissan Frontier caught on surveillance camera. The suspect's truck is red or maroon in color, TPD said, with lifted/oversized wheels and black rims.

The truck should have damage to the passenger mirror, windshield and headlamp, TPD said.

Anyone with information has been asked to call 88-CRIME or 9-1-1.

