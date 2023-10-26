Eastside fire guts garage of two-story home Thursday morning

A fire on Tucson's east side gutted a two-story home's garage on Thursday morning.

Tucson Fire crews responded to reports of a fire at a home in the 2000 block of South McConnell Drive at about 5:16 a.m., according to a post on Tucson Fire's Facebook account.

Upon arrival, crews found a fire in the garage that was spreading to the truck in the driveway. While most of the fire was contained quickly, the garage door eventually collapsed, which hindered TFD's ability to call the fire under control, the post said. It was eventually deemed under control at 7:29 a.m.

The home's three residents made it out safely. One of the residents was transported to the hospital for symptoms related to smoke inhalation.