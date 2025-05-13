Eastside doctor indicted on charges of sexual abuse, sexual assault

A 65-year-old doctor practicing on Tucson's east side has been indicted on multiple counts of alleged sexual abuse and sexual assault.

According to a news release from Tucson Police Department, detectives continue to investigate Dr. Dung T. Nguyen, after numerous female victims came forward with alleged incidents of sexual assault that occurred during physical examinations.

Each report was investigated thoroughly by TPD, the news release said.

After detectives presented their findings to the Pima County Attorney's Office for review, Dr. Nguyen was indicted, the news release said.

Detectives are seeking more witnesses and potential victims. Anyone with information can call TPD at 1-520-589-8971 or 88-CRIME.

