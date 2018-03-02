Eastside, northwest side pothole repair help



Viewer Jason Halper sent us pictures of the roads in the Meadowbrook subdivision near La Cholla N of River.

Jason says Pima County DOT has sent in repair workers, but their repairs have been washed away by the recent rain. It's his feeling the potholes, and the condition of the roads turn away people from buying homes that are for sale in the neighborhood. He asked Pothole Patrol to look into getting some repairs that stick.

Pothole Patrol notified both the City of Tucson and Pima Co. DOT about these two locations, and we hope to hear back within a few days about the status of the repair.

Last, but not least: The City of Tucson has repaired the potholes along Roger Rd, between Oracle & Romero. The road is a rough one, made more difficult when you have to dodge holes in the road.

Now, no more holes.

