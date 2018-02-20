Eastside and downtown potholes causes problems for nearby homeowners

TUCSON, ARIZ. -

As the Morton's Salt logo says, "When it rains, it pours". That's the case in this week's Pothole Patrol. We've had lots of rain and it's played havoc with area roads.

Louis Anderson, Jr. says he's got 4 on his street near Tanque Verde & Harrison. He says he hopes this is something we can help get repaired. Louis says cars are trying to go around them and the rain has made them bigger.

Viewer Perry Perrodotto sent us pictures of several potholes on the north and south sides of 2nd Ave and 25th St. He reported that they're big enough to damage a tire.

A bit of irony: I ran across this series of approximately 23 potholes on Vine Ave, south of Grant, right near the Ward 3 Council Office.

We're reporting all of these to the City's Quick Response Team and we'll let you know the progress.

Lots of reqests have come in over the last several days. Keep 'em coming. Our address if Potholes@kgun9.com