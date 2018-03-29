Easter egg hunt for shelter pets

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Pima Animal Care Center is holding an Easter egg hunt for its shelter animals this weekend.

Plastic eggs stuffed with treats will be hidden throughout the PACC property at 4000 N. Silverbell Rd. this Sunday, April 1.

Volunteers will accompany dogs and puppies while they search for the eggs, open them up, and enjoy the treats.

Small dogs will hunt at 10 a.m. and medium and large dogs will search at 11 a.m.

The event is open to the community. Attendees will also get to visit with adoptable pets and pass out Easter treats to cats and dogs.

PACC will waive adoption fees over this holiday weekend to get as many pets home as soon as possible.

PACC is open for adoption on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. this weekend.