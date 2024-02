UPDATE (1:45 p.m.):

The lanes have reopened, according to ADOT.

——————————————————————

A crash on Interstate 10 near Picacho has closed all eastbound lanes, according to a news release from the Arizona Department of Transportation.

ADOT advises anyone traveling toward Tucson from Phoenix and beyond to seek an alternate route or expect delays.

There is no estimated time for the lanes to reopen, ADOT said. The westbound lanes are unaffected.