The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed near Marana, according to a news release issued by the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The closure is due to a crash, the news release said. The crash is at milepost 232, near the Pinal Air Park Road exit.

Expect delays and find an alternate route, the news release said. There is no estimated time for reopening. Westbound lanes are unaffected, the news release said.