Eastbound 22nd Street at Country Club shut down due to fire activity

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fire activity has shut down eastbound 22nd Street between Treat Ave and Country Club. Tucson Fire said there were reports of smoke coming from the back door of an abandoned AM/PM. Crews were dispatched at 3:37p.m. and arrived 6 minutes later. No injuries were reported, TFD said.

TFD said the roof collapsed while firefighters were up there but no injuries were reported. TFD said it was likely caused by "homeless activity".

Tucson Police Department said traffic is being diverted and eastbound on 22nd is affected.