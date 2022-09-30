East side restaurant, Wings Over Broadway, closing after 15 years

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For the last 15 years, Wings Over Broadway has brought people together in Tucson.

"A lot of people come, not just for the food, but to be a part of the atmosphere and be a part of the community," said Wings Over Broadway owner and founder, JJ Esquibel.

In just a few days, the locally owned restaurant will close its doors for good. Esquibel said the business has faced significant challenges over the last few years.

"We had a lot of difficult obstacles with road construction, COVID, and inflation. There were a lot of things that hit," said Esquibel.

They aren't the only business feeling those impacts. Many are still regaining strength post-COVID and now facing new uncertainty.

"It's going to be quite a challenge over the next two years. I know there are a lot of economists talking about recession. I know that inflation is something that is on our minds all the time," said City of Tucson Council Member, Paul Cunningham.

Cunningham said supporting local businesses is a community-wide effort.

"You got to be supportive, especially when they are locally owned, especially when the entrepreneur is 100% local. This is a family business," said Cunningham.

For the Esquibel family, it's time to start a new chapter. They'll always be thankful for the home they built in their restaurant.

"I think it's something I'll always be proud of. We're not just a restaurant. We're a community," said Esquibel.

Wings Over Broadway will be open for the last time on Sunday, Oct. 2. Only cash will be accepted.