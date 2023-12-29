Watch Now
East Pennington Street Downtown to close Sunday for New Year's Eve bash

Tucson Department of Transportation &amp; Mobility
Posted at 10:45 AM, Dec 29, 2023
East Pennington Street between North Stone and North Scott avenues, Downtown, will be closed starting at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31, for the 2023 Taco Bell New Year's Eve Downtown Bowl Bash.

The street will reopen on Monday, Jan. 1 at 8 a.m.

The free New Year's Eve event will start at 6 p.m. in the lot at 41 E. Congress, across from The Monica. There will be a performance from the band Warrant and a silent disco, as well as food trucks and beer stations.

A giant taco will drop at the stroke of midnight, followed by a fireworks show.

Admission is free.

