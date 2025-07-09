Early voting begins for City of Tucson primary elections in Wards 3, 5 and 6

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Early voting begins today for the City of Tucson primary Election in three city council wards. Election Day for the races, and the final day to drop off your ballot, is Aug. 5.

Candidates are running to represent Wards 3, 5, and 6—two of which have no incumbent in the race. Voters should be receiving ballots in the mail, and can return ballots by mail or in person at voting locations listed here.

Dates to remember:



Early voting begins/Early Ballots mailed: July 9

Last day to request Mail Ballot: July 23

Recommended deadline to mail back ballot: July 30

Election Day and final day to return ballot in person: Aug. 5

Ward 3 Candidates



Kevin Dahl (D) - Incumbent

Sadie Shaw (D)

Janet "JL" Wittenbraker (R)

Ward 5 Candidates



Selina Barajas (D)

Christopher Elsner (D)

Jesse Lugo (D)

Ward 6 Candidates



Leighton H. Rockafellow Jr. (D)

Miranda Schubert (D)

James Sinex (D)

Jay Tolkoff (R)

Unsure which city ward you live in? You can look up your ward at the Pima County Recorder's website here.